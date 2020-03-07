ThyssenKrupp (FRA:TKA) Given a €9.00 Price Target at Nord/LB

Nord/LB set a €9.00 ($10.47) price target on ThyssenKrupp (FRA:TKA) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

TKA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley set a €11.90 ($13.84) price objective on shares of ThyssenKrupp and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Barclays set a €10.00 ($11.63) price objective on shares of ThyssenKrupp and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. DZ Bank restated a neutral rating on shares of ThyssenKrupp in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €14.80 ($17.21) price target on ThyssenKrupp and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €13.00 ($15.12) price target on ThyssenKrupp and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ThyssenKrupp presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €12.26 ($14.26).

Get ThyssenKrupp alerts:

TKA stock opened at €6.94 ($8.07) on Tuesday. ThyssenKrupp has a one year low of €20.70 ($24.07) and a one year high of €27.01 ($31.41). The company has a fifty day moving average of €10.46 and a 200-day moving average of €11.78.

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of components technology, elevator technology, industrial solutions, and materials services in Germany, the United States, and China. The company's Components Technology segment provides various components for automotive, construction, and engineering sectors, as well as for wind turbines.

Read More: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for ThyssenKrupp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ThyssenKrupp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.