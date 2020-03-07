Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) Shares Down 11.3% After Analyst Downgrade

Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) fell 11.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday after Sidoti lowered their price target on the stock from $93.00 to $90.00. Sidoti currently has a buy rating on the stock. Thor Industries traded as low as $68.92 and last traded at $69.83, 1,489,244 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 86% from the average session volume of 800,902 shares. The stock had previously closed at $78.74.

THO has been the subject of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Thor Industries from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Thor Industries from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Thor Industries from $76.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. KeyCorp began coverage on Thor Industries in a research report on Monday, January 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Thor Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.70.

Get Thor Industries alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in THO. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in Thor Industries by 148.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,802,954 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $282,521,000 after purchasing an additional 2,272,954 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Thor Industries by 44.4% in the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,986,431 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $221,863,000 after purchasing an additional 918,447 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Thor Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,788,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Thor Industries by 3,167.6% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 594,415 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,159,000 after purchasing an additional 576,224 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Thor Industries by 296.3% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 634,435 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,934,000 after purchasing an additional 474,335 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.27% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $81.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.17.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 9th. The construction company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. Thor Industries had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 2.06%. The company’s revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Thor Industries Company Profile (NYSE:THO)

Thor Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Towable Recreational Vehicles and Motorized Recreational Vehicles. The company offers travel trailers under the Airstream Classic, International, Tommy Bahama, Flying Cloud, Sport, Basecamp, and Nest travel trade names, as well as Interstate series of Class B motorhomes; and gasoline and diesel Class A and Class C motorhomes under the Four Winds, Freedom Elite, Majestic, Hurricane, Chateau, Windsport, Axis, Vegas, Tuscany, Palazzo, Aria, Quantum, Compass, Gemini, and A.C.E trade names.

Recommended Story: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Thor Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thor Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.