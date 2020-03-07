The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) Holdings Trimmed by Dana Investment Advisors Inc.

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,980 shares of the company’s stock after selling 403 shares during the quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $1,438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Price Wealth LLC bought a new stake in The Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Quantum Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 128.9% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 673 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 660,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 12,923 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.80% of the company’s stock.

KO has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised The Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on The Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Bank of America increased their price target on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group increased their price target on The Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on The Coca-Cola from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.28.

In related news, CEO James Quincey sold 66,673 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.08, for a total transaction of $3,939,040.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 467,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,614,405.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 10,000 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $460,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 175,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,052,254. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 257,316 shares of company stock valued at $14,579,640 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Coca-Cola stock opened at $55.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $243.43 billion, a PE ratio of 26.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The Coca-Cola Co has a 12 month low of $44.61 and a 12 month high of $60.13.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 44.39% and a net margin of 24.38%. The business had revenue of $9.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. The Coca-Cola’s revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This is a positive change from The Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.83%.

The Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

