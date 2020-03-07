The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) Stock Price Down 7.9% After Insider Selling

Shares of The Carlyle Group LP (NASDAQ:CG) traded down 7.9% during mid-day trading on Friday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $25.68 and last traded at $26.37, 3,074,700 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 11% from the average session volume of 2,772,618 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.62.

Specifically, CFO Curtis L. Buser sold 36,773 shares of The Carlyle Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.07, for a total transaction of $1,216,083.11. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 946,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,311,072.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Pamela L. Bentley sold 20,000 shares of The Carlyle Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.44, for a total value of $568,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 185,393 shares of company stock worth $6,038,347.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Sandler O’Neill assumed coverage on The Carlyle Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on The Carlyle Group from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Carlyle Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of The Carlyle Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 15th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.27.

The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.90 and its 200 day moving average is $28.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 1.74.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $460.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $532.70 million. The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 8.15% and a net margin of 13.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 203.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.15) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Carlyle Group LP will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.82%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 11,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in The Carlyle Group by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 90,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,899,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC raised its stake in The Carlyle Group by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 42,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 5,407 shares during the period. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in The Carlyle Group during the 4th quarter valued at $367,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in The Carlyle Group during the 4th quarter valued at $5,203,000. 16.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Carlyle Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:CG)

The Carlyle Group L.P. is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

