TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) Lifted to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of TEGNA from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Barrington Research reiterated a buy rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of TEGNA in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Cfra raised their target price on shares of TEGNA from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised TEGNA from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of TEGNA in a research report on Friday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Shares of TGNA stock opened at $17.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.86. TEGNA has a one year low of $13.22 and a one year high of $18.30.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $693.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $690.01 million. TEGNA had a net margin of 12.45% and a return on equity of 20.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that TEGNA will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. TEGNA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.29%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in TEGNA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in TEGNA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in TEGNA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in TEGNA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in TEGNA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Institutional investors own 99.19% of the company’s stock.

About TEGNA

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

