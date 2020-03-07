Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Sell

ValuEngine cut shares of Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on TECK. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Teck Resources from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a market perform rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Teck Resources in a report on Monday, February 24th. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Teck Resources in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Teck Resources from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $25.50 price target on shares of Teck Resources in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Teck Resources has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $24.77.

Get Teck Resources alerts:

Teck Resources stock opened at $10.51 on Tuesday. Teck Resources has a 52 week low of $9.60 and a 52 week high of $25.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a PE ratio of 26.28 and a beta of 1.49.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a $0.0377 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.76%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TECK. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 47.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,501 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 806 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Teck Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 60,907.1% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 8,541 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 8,527 shares during the period. Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Teck Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teck Resources during the 3rd quarter worth $186,000. 48.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Teck Resources

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

Featured Story: What are gap-down stocks?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.