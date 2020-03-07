TD Securities Lowers Pizza Pizza Royalty (TSE:PZA) Price Target to C$10.50

Pizza Pizza Royalty (TSE:PZA) had its price objective decreased by TD Securities from C$11.00 to C$10.50 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock.

PZA stock opened at C$9.12 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.35. Pizza Pizza Royalty has a twelve month low of C$8.32 and a twelve month high of C$10.62. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$9.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$9.73. The stock has a market cap of $230.18 million and a P/E ratio of 10.79.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.071 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.34%. Pizza Pizza Royalty’s payout ratio is currently 101.25%.

Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp., through its subsidiary, Pizza Pizza Royalty Limited Partnership, owns and franchises quick service restaurants under the Pizza Pizza and Pizza 73 brands in Canada. As of January 1, 2019, the company had 772 restaurants in the royalty pool. Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp. was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

