TCF Financial (NYSE:TCF) Shares Down 6.5% on Analyst Downgrade

TCF Financial Co. (NYSE:TCF) shares dropped 6.5% on Thursday after Raymond James lowered their price target on the stock from $55.00 to $48.00. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock. TCF Financial traded as low as $34.06 and last traded at $34.44, approximately 1,203,981 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 28% from the average daily volume of 942,226 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.85.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on TCF. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on TCF Financial from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on TCF Financial from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised TCF Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Wedbush lowered their price target on TCF Financial from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TCF Financial in a report on Monday, November 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. TCF Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.09.

In other news, EVP Michael Scott Jones sold 20,000 shares of TCF Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.80, for a total transaction of $876,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,144 shares in the company, valued at $3,422,707.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TCF. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in TCF Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TCF Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in TCF Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in TCF Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in TCF Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. 80.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50-day moving average is $42.03 and its 200-day moving average is $41.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

TCF Financial (NYSE:TCF) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $566.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $557.08 million. TCF Financial had a net margin of 20.10% and a return on equity of 14.01%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that TCF Financial Co. will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.31%. TCF Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.68%.

TCF Financial

TCF Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for TCF National Bank that provides various financial products and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Consumer Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Enterprise Services segments. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

