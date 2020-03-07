Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Bought by Northeast Investment Management

Northeast Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,330 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. Northeast Investment Management’s holdings in Target were worth $555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. grew its stake in Target by 38.0% in the 4th quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 33,765 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,329,000 after acquiring an additional 9,290 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the third quarter valued at about $1,881,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the third quarter valued at about $4,946,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Target by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,889 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Front Street Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Target during the 4th quarter valued at about $224,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.31% of the company’s stock.

TGT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Target in a report on Tuesday. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Target in a report on Friday, November 22nd. KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective (up from $130.00) on shares of Target in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Target from $127.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.61.

NYSE:TGT opened at $105.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $113.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.49. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $70.03 and a 52 week high of $130.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.59.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.03. Target had a return on equity of 28.66% and a net margin of 4.20%. The firm had revenue of $23.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. Target’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Target Co. will post 6.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.31%.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

