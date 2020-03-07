T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) Shares Down 5.2% After Analyst Downgrade

T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) dropped 5.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday after Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on the stock from $130.00 to $127.00. Deutsche Bank currently has a hold rating on the stock. T. Rowe Price Group traded as low as $119.96 and last traded at $122.01, approximately 2,083,900 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 56% from the average daily volume of 1,334,705 shares. The stock had previously closed at $128.76.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $136.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.91.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP W. Sharps Robert sold 12,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.70, for a total value of $1,533,880.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 446,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,260,006.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher D. Alderson sold 56,998 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.51, for a total value of $7,837,794.98. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 400,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,073,855.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 73,700 shares of company stock worth $9,899,514. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 228,023 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,960,000 after acquiring an additional 55,447 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 5.2% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 128,488 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $14,680,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 88.2% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 54,422 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,218,000 after buying an additional 25,505 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 792,446 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $90,537,000 after buying an additional 70,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 10,390 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after buying an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. 69.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.26. The stock has a market cap of $30.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 6.78 and a current ratio of 6.78.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The asset manager reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 29.45% and a net margin of 37.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.54 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group Inc will post 8.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. This is a positive change from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.67%.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

