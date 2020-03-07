Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) Shares Up 6.4% Following Analyst Upgrade

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SNDX)’s share price traded up 6.4% during trading on Thursday after Robert W. Baird raised their price target on the stock from $20.00 to $27.00. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Syndax Pharmaceuticals traded as high as $12.16 and last traded at $12.00, 454,191 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 89% from the average session volume of 240,444 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.28.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SNDX. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.44.

Get Syndax Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In other Syndax Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Briggs Morrison acquired 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.01 per share, for a total transaction of $125,125.00. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNDX. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 28.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 415,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,104,000 after buying an additional 91,018 shares during the last quarter. Bluefin Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $161,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $394,000. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $126,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 66.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 24,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 9,997 shares during the last quarter. 61.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a market capitalization of $320.52 million, a P/E ratio of -6.50 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.09 and a quick ratio of 4.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.30.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.02. Syndax Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 3,694.59% and a negative return on equity of 100.12%. The firm had revenue of $0.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.38 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:SNDX)

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidates include entinostat, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of advanced hormone receptor positive (HR+) and human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 negative (HER2-) breast cancer; and SNDX-5613 inhibitor that targets the binding interaction of Menin with mixed lineage leukemia-rearranged and acute myeloid leukemia with a mutated nucleophosmin 1.

Recommended Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Syndax Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syndax Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.