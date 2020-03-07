Switch (NYSE:SWCH) Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Hold”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Switch (NYSE:SWCH) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Switch from $17.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Switch from $16.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Switch from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Raymond James raised their price target on Switch from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Switch from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Switch has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $18.29.

Shares of NYSE:SWCH opened at $14.16 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 177.02, a P/E/G ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 0.59. Switch has a fifty-two week low of $7.95 and a fifty-two week high of $17.83.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $120.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.40 million. Switch had a return on equity of 3.26% and a net margin of 1.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Switch will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.029 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. Switch’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.00%.

In other Switch news, insider Melissa Young sold 54,778 shares of Switch stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.11, for a total value of $827,695.58. Following the sale, the insider now owns 120,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,826,904.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas A. Thomas sold 30,000 shares of Switch stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.69, for a total value of $440,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 924,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,575,543.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 209,778 shares of company stock worth $3,367,396 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 28.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Switch by 174.3% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,513 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Switch by 82.7% in the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,668 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Switch by 56.1% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 1,553 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Switch in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Switch in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $120,000. 24.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services primarily to technology and digital media companies in the United States. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada and Michigan. The company also serves cloud and managed service providers, financial institutions, IT and software providers, government agencies, network and telecommunications providers, and others that conduct critical business on the Internet.

