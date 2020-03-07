SVB Financial Group Forecasted to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $4.54 Per Share (NASDAQ:SIVB)

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush decreased their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for SVB Financial Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 4th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $4.54 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $4.61. Wedbush also issued estimates for SVB Financial Group’s Q2 2020 earnings at $4.44 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $4.55 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $4.71 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $18.24 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $19.49 EPS.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $5.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.47. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 32.20% and a return on equity of 19.33%. The firm had revenue of $847.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $786.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.96 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on SIVB. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $285.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. BidaskClub downgraded SVB Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stephens increased their target price on SVB Financial Group from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on SVB Financial Group from $300.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $272.33.

Shares of SIVB stock opened at $174.44 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.67. SVB Financial Group has a one year low of $169.24 and a one year high of $270.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $245.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $229.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.03, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 2.20.

In other SVB Financial Group news, CMO Michelle Draper sold 213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.56, for a total value of $44,636.28. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 5,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,053,877.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory W. Becker sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.09, for a total transaction of $1,080,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,413 shares of company stock worth $3,679,094 in the last three months. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in SVB Financial Group by 101.8% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 113 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in SVB Financial Group by 104.5% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 135 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in SVB Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in SVB Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in SVB Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. 91.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through three segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, and SVB Capital. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

