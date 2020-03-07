SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) Stock Price Down 8.6% on Insider Selling

Shares of SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) were down 8.6% during trading on Friday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $8.41 and last traded at $8.55, approximately 4,468,765 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 1% from the average daily volume of 4,427,846 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.35.

Specifically, Director S.A. Total acquired 676,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.21 per share, with a total value of $6,231,486.00. Also, EVP Douglas J. Richards sold 12,928 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.09, for a total value of $117,515.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $629,591.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,060 shares of company stock worth $176,507 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on SPWR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered SunPower from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of SunPower in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of SunPower from $14.50 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 29th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of SunPower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Cowen downgraded shares of SunPower from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.26.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 213.75 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.59, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.54.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $607.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $615.05 million. SunPower’s revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.21) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that SunPower Co. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of SunPower in the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,564,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in SunPower by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,107,463 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,638,000 after buying an additional 163,193 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in SunPower by 148.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 152,879 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after buying an additional 91,325 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in SunPower by 53.7% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 178,543 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after buying an additional 62,416 shares during the period. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in SunPower by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 12,314 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 1,763 shares during the period. 45.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SunPower Corporation researches, develops, manufactures, and delivers solar solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Residential, Commercial, and Power Plant. The company provides solar power components, including panels and system components, primarily to dealers, system integrators, and distributors.

