StorageVault Canada (OTCMKTS:SVAUF) Rating Increased to Buy at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of StorageVault Canada (OTCMKTS:SVAUF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Shares of SVAUF stock opened at $2.65 on Tuesday. StorageVault Canada has a 12-month low of $1.95 and a 12-month high of $2.93.
About StorageVault Canada
