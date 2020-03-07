Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Stora Enso is an integrated forest products company producing magazine papers, newsprint, fine papers and packaging boards, areas in which the Group is a global market leader. Stora Enso also conducts extensive sawmilling operations. To strengthen its market position and better serve customers in the United States, the company acquired the U.S.-based, Consolidated Papers, Inc. in 2000. “

Shares of OTCMKTS SEOAY opened at $11.70 on Tuesday. Stora Enso Oyj has a 1-year low of $10.22 and a 1-year high of $14.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.91 and a 200-day moving average of $12.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $9.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 1.46.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 23rd will be issued a $0.434 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 20th. Stora Enso Oyj’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.67%.

About Stora Enso Oyj

Stora Enso Oyj provides renewable solutions for the packaging, biomaterials, wooden constructions, and paper industries worldwide. The company operates through five divisions: Consumer Board, Packaging Solutions, Biomaterials, Wood Products, and Paper. The Consumer Board division develops virgin fiber carton board used for packaging for liquid, food, pharmaceutical, and luxury goods.

