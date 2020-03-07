Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL) to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.14 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts

Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Sterling Construction in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 4th. DA Davidson analyst B. Thielman anticipates that the construction company will post earnings per share of $0.14 for the quarter.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Sterling Construction from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. BidaskClub raised Sterling Construction from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Sterling Construction from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st.

Sterling Construction stock opened at $12.41 on Thursday. Sterling Construction has a 12 month low of $10.16 and a 12 month high of $17.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.11. The company has a market cap of $403.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 0.99.

Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The construction company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $346.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.00 million. Sterling Construction had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 13.87%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Sterling Construction during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Sterling Construction during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sterling Construction by 35.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,664 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Sterling Construction during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sterling Construction during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $180,000. 81.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sterling Construction

Sterling Construction Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a heavy civil and residential construction company in Arizona, California, Colorado, Hawaii, Nevada, Texas, Utah, and other states in the United States. The company's Heavy Civil Construction segment undertakes heavy civil construction projects, including highways, roads, bridges, airfields, ports, light rail, water, wastewater and storm drainage systems, foundations for multi-family homes, commercial concrete projects, and parking structures.

