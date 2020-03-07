Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

STL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sterling Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Stephens lifted their price target on Sterling Bancorp from $25.00 to $25.50 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Sterling Bancorp from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Sterling Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $26.08.

Shares of Sterling Bancorp stock opened at $15.98 on Tuesday. Sterling Bancorp has a 1 year low of $15.62 and a 1 year high of $22.17. The firm has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.07.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. Sterling Bancorp had a net margin of 31.85% and a return on equity of 9.93%. The company had revenue of $260.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sterling Bancorp will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Sterling Bancorp’s payout ratio is 13.53%.

In other Sterling Bancorp news, insider Thomas X. Geisel sold 4,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.22, for a total value of $86,642.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $632,987.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian T. Edwards sold 4,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.16, for a total transaction of $98,605.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 82,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,743,499.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STL. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Sterling Bancorp by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 40,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $844,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its holdings in Sterling Bancorp by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 11,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its holdings in Sterling Bancorp by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 25,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 209,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,415,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 1.5% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 66,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. 82.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Sterling Bancorp

Sterling Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Sterling National Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial, consumer, and municipal clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, time, and interest and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as certificates of deposit and mortgage escrow funds.

