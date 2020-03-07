Sprott (TSE:SII) Given New C$3.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Sprott (TSE:SII) had its target price reduced by TD Securities from C$3.25 to C$3.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Sprott from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating and lifted their target price for the stock from C$3.00 to C$3.50 in a research report on Monday, January 20th.

Shares of SII stock opened at C$2.66 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$3.08 and its 200-day moving average price is C$3.12. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.55. Sprott has a 12 month low of C$2.61 and a 12 month high of C$3.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $700.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.25.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.51%. Sprott’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 150.00%.

About Sprott

Sprott Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides asset management, portfolio management, wealth management, fund management, and administrative and consulting services to its clients. It offers mutual funds, hedge funds, and offshore funds, along with managed accounts.

