Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) Trading Down 9.1% on Disappointing Earnings

Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK)’s stock price was down 9.1% on Thursday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as low as $138.86 and last traded at $141.25, approximately 8,812,809 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 424% from the average daily volume of 1,681,411 shares. The stock had previously closed at $155.40.

The software company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.01). Splunk had a negative return on equity of 11.56% and a negative net margin of 14.27%. The firm had revenue of $791.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $783.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have weighed in on SPLK shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut shares of Splunk from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Splunk from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective (up from $165.00) on shares of Splunk in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Splunk from $155.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Splunk from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.25.

In other Splunk news, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 3,260 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.90, for a total value of $478,894.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,560,069.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 2,617 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total value of $457,844.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 179,988 shares in the company, valued at $31,488,900.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 43,993 shares of company stock worth $6,604,423 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Splunk by 42.4% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 198 shares of the software company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in shares of Splunk by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 494 shares of the software company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its position in shares of Splunk by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 1,755 shares of the software company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Splunk by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 590 shares of the software company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Splunk by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,981 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,040,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $160.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $137.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.03 and a beta of 1.77.

About Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light, and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics, and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

