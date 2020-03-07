Spin Master (TSE:TOY) Given New C$35.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Spin Master (TSE:TOY) had its price target cut by BMO Capital Markets from C$42.00 to C$35.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

TOY has been the topic of several other reports. Cormark dropped their price target on Spin Master from C$39.50 to C$33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Spin Master from C$54.00 to C$47.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of Spin Master from C$52.00 to C$40.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. CIBC downgraded shares of Spin Master from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the company from C$46.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Spin Master from C$53.00 to C$43.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$28.44.

Shares of TSE:TOY opened at C$16.78 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.53, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$31.84 and its 200-day moving average is C$37.87. Spin Master has a 1 year low of C$15.36 and a 1 year high of C$46.61.

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, creates, designs, manufactures, and markets various toys, games, products, and entertainment properties in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company sells toys and related products to retail customers and distributors, as well as online.

