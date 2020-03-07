S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) Trading Down 6% on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) dropped 6% on Thursday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $340.00 to $337.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. S&P Global traded as low as $274.96 and last traded at $278.42, approximately 1,824,765 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 33% from the average daily volume of 1,373,549 shares. The stock had previously closed at $296.06.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on SPGI. Raymond James cut shares of S&P Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $298.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of S&P Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $299.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of S&P Global from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $266.00 to $326.00 in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. S&P Global currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $285.82.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Executive Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 66.8% during the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 352 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 3rd quarter worth about $65,000. BB&T Corp boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 5,520 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,353,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 51,540 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,666,000 after acquiring an additional 6,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 62.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,601 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.16% of the company’s stock.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $293.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $269.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.56, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 496.20% and a net margin of 31.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.22 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that S&P Global Inc will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. This is an increase from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 25th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is 28.12%.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

