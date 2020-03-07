Southwestern Energy to Post FY2020 Earnings of $0.51 Per Share, Capital One Financial Forecasts (NYSE:SWN)

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) – Analysts at Capital One Financial upped their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Southwestern Energy in a note issued to investors on Monday, March 2nd. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now anticipates that the energy company will post earnings per share of $0.51 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.44.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The energy company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $745.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $764.77 million. Southwestern Energy had a net margin of 29.33% and a return on equity of 10.58%. The company’s revenue was down 36.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on SWN. Johnson Rice lowered shares of Southwestern Energy from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $2.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine cut Southwestern Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Southwestern Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.15.

SWN opened at $1.31 on Thursday. Southwestern Energy has a twelve month low of $1.15 and a twelve month high of $4.90. The company has a market capitalization of $708.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.93.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SWN. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 360,954 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $874,000 after purchasing an additional 23,588 shares in the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI grew its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 741,781 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,795,000 after purchasing an additional 6,044 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Southwestern Energy by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 975,297 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,360,000 after buying an additional 200,498 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in Southwestern Energy by 297.3% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 172,530 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 129,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Southwestern Energy by 326.6% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 408,720 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $989,000 after buying an additional 312,902 shares in the last quarter.

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas and oil in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas reservoirs located in Pennsylvania and West Virginia.

