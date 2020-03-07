Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) Stock Price Up 8.4% Following Insider Buying Activity

Sorrento Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRNE)’s stock price rose 8.4% during trading on Thursday following insider buying activity. The stock traded as high as $2.43 and last traded at $2.32, approximately 15,468,858 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 167% from the average daily volume of 5,803,404 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.14.

Specifically, Director Robin L. Smith acquired 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.32 per share, for a total transaction of $92,800.00. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Sorrento Therapeutics alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SRNE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sorrento Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of Sorrento Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Sorrento Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.19.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $420.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 3.20.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Sorrento Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Sorrento Therapeutics by 4,726.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 13,612 shares in the last quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp acquired a new position in Sorrento Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Sorrento Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Sorrento Therapeutics by 66.4% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,946 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 6,763 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.89% of the company’s stock.

Sorrento Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:SRNE)

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, primarily engages in the discovery and development of therapies focused on oncology and the treatment of chronic cancer pain worldwide. It offers resiniferatoxin, a non-opioid-based TRPV1 agonist neurotoxin for the treatment of intractable pain treatment; and ZTlido, a lidocaine delivery system for the treatment of postherpetic neuralgia.

Read More: Asset Allocation

Receive News & Ratings for Sorrento Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sorrento Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.