Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT.UN) PT Lowered to C$6.00

Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT.UN) had its price objective decreased by TD Securities from C$6.50 to C$6.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, National Bank Financial reduced their target price on Slate Office REIT from C$7.50 to C$6.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 27th.

Get Slate Office REIT alerts:

Shares of SOT.UN stock opened at C$5.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $349.57 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 177.04, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$5.77 and a 200 day moving average of C$5.89. Slate Office REIT has a 1 year low of C$5.11 and a 1 year high of C$6.40.

Slate Office REIT is an open-ended real estate investment trust. The REIT's portfolio currently comprises 43 strategic and well-located real estate assets located primarily across Canada's major population centres including one downtown asset in Chicago, Illinois. The REIT is focused on maximizing value through internal organic rental and occupancy growth and strategic acquisitions.

Further Reading: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Slate Office REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Slate Office REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.