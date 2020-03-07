Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT.UN) Price Target Lowered to C$5.75 at Canaccord Genuity

Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT.UN) had its price target trimmed by Canaccord Genuity from C$6.00 to C$5.75 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

SOT.UN has been the subject of several other research reports. TD Securities decreased their target price on Slate Office REIT from C$6.50 to C$6.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. CIBC reduced their price target on Slate Office REIT from C$7.00 to C$6.50 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their price target on Slate Office REIT from C$7.50 to C$6.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 27th.

Shares of TSE SOT.UN opened at C$5.15 on Tuesday. Slate Office REIT has a 1-year low of C$5.11 and a 1-year high of C$6.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$5.77 and a 200-day moving average of C$5.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 177.04, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $349.57 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.04.

Slate Office REIT is an open-ended real estate investment trust. The REIT's portfolio currently comprises 43 strategic and well-located real estate assets located primarily across Canada's major population centres including one downtown asset in Chicago, Illinois. The REIT is focused on maximizing value through internal organic rental and occupancy growth and strategic acquisitions.

