Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on Simon Property Group from $182.00 to $168.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets restated an in-line rating and issued a $147.00 price objective on shares of Simon Property Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Simon Property Group from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $160.00 to $147.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $165.67.

Simon Property Group stock opened at $119.06 on Tuesday. Simon Property Group has a one year low of $115.05 and a one year high of $186.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $138.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $147.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.42, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.48, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.63.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.95 by ($1.29). Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 65.24% and a net margin of 36.52%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Simon Property Group will post 12.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $2.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $8.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.06%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.77%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 42.5% during the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Simon Property Group by 11.2% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management lifted its stake in Simon Property Group by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 3,724 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group lifted its stake in Simon Property Group by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 20,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,021,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives lifted its stake in Simon Property Group by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.89% of the company’s stock.

About Simon Property Group

Simon is a global leader in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE:SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

