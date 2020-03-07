SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NASDAQ:SILV) Expected to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($0.01) Per Share

SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NASDAQ:SILV) – Stock analysts at B. Riley lifted their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of SilverCrest Metals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 3rd. B. Riley analyst A. Graf now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.01) for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.02). B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $9.60 price target on the stock.

Get SilverCrest Metals alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Roth Capital increased their target price on SilverCrest Metals from to in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Beacon Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SilverCrest Metals in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of SilverCrest Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SilverCrest Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.78.

SILV stock opened at $6.97 on Thursday. SilverCrest Metals has a 1 year low of $2.96 and a 1 year high of $8.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.15.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of SilverCrest Metals during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in SilverCrest Metals by 219.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 7,690 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in SilverCrest Metals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC acquired a new stake in SilverCrest Metals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $91,000.

About SilverCrest Metals

SilverCrest Metals Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal properties. It primarily explores for silver and gold properties. The company's principal property is the Las Chispas project that consists of 27 concessions totaling approximately 1,389 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

Recommended Story: What is meant by holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for SilverCrest Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SilverCrest Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.