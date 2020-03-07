Siemens (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) Coverage Initiated at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Siemens (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Siemens’ FY2020 earnings at $3.89 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.74 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.55 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays initiated coverage on Siemens in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued an equal weight rating for the company. ValuEngine raised Siemens from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Siemens in a research note on Monday, January 13th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered Siemens from an overweight rating to an equal rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Nord/LB upgraded Siemens from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Siemens has an average rating of Buy.

Get Siemens alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS SIEGY opened at $49.29 on Tuesday. Siemens has a 52-week low of $46.85 and a 52-week high of $66.74. The stock has a market cap of $84.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $59.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.64.

Siemens (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The technology company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Siemens had a net margin of 6.03% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The company had revenue of $22.50 billion during the quarter. Analysts predict that Siemens will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th were issued a $1.609 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 6th. This is a boost from Siemens’s previous annual dividend of $1.58. Siemens’s dividend payout ratio is 43.70%.

Siemens Company Profile

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft operates in the fields of electrification, automation, and digitalization worldwide. Its Power and Gas segment offers gas and steam turbines, generators, compressor trains, integrated power plant solutions, and instrumentation and control systems for power generation. The company's Energy Management segment offers software, products, systems, solutions, and services for transmitting, distributing, and managing electrical power, as well as for providing intelligent power infrastructure.

Recommended Story: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Siemens Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siemens and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.