SI-Bone (SIBN) to Release Earnings on Monday

SI-Bone (NASDAQ:SIBN) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, March 9th. Analysts expect SI-Bone to post earnings of ($0.34) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ:SIBN opened at $17.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 8.40 and a current ratio of 8.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $466.13 million, a P/E ratio of -12.36 and a beta of -0.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.23. SI-Bone has a fifty-two week low of $14.08 and a fifty-two week high of $23.10.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SIBN. ValuEngine raised shares of SI-Bone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. BidaskClub lowered SI-Bone from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on SI-Bone in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut SI-Bone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of SI-Bone in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.50.

In related news, CFO Laura Francis sold 9,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.47, for a total transaction of $197,535.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 141,569 shares in the company, valued at $2,897,917.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Anthony J. Recupero sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.05, for a total value of $60,150.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $439,455.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 72,050 shares of company stock valued at $1,486,267 over the last ninety days. 38.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SI-Bone Company Profile

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes a proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system in the United States and Internationally. It offers iFuse, an implant system to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that causes lower back pain. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

