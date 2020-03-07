SES (OTCMKTS:SGBAF) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SES (OTCMKTS:SGBAF) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SES S.A. provides satellite broadband communications services. It offers video services, such as broadcasting, content distribution and occasional use and full-time video contribution services. The company also provides enterprise services, including enterprise broadband, infrastructure as a service, bandwidth, and customized connectivity and tailored services. SES S.A. is based in Luxembourg. “

Separately, Barclays cut shares of SES from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of SES stock opened at $8.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.13. SES has a 1-year low of $7.90 and a 1-year high of $20.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 0.64.

SES Company Profile

SES SA provides satellite and ground communications solutions to connect and enable broadcast, telecom, corporate, and government customers worldwide. The company offers video services, such as broadcasting, content distribution, and occasional use and full-time content contribution and distribution services.

