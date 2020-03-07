Seaport Global Securities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Middleby Corp (NASDAQ:MIDD)

Middleby Corp (NASDAQ:MIDD) – Research analysts at Seaport Global Securities increased their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Middleby in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 3rd. Seaport Global Securities analyst W. Liptak now expects that the industrial products company will earn $7.02 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $7.01. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Middleby’s Q4 2020 earnings at $2.23 EPS.

Get Middleby alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. ValuEngine raised Middleby from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. BidaskClub lowered Middleby from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Middleby from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $119.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.33.

Shares of MIDD opened at $100.71 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.91 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $112.06 and a 200 day moving average of $113.40. Middleby has a 12 month low of $97.89 and a 12 month high of $142.98.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $787.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $759.84 million. Middleby had a net margin of 11.90% and a return on equity of 20.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.79 EPS.

In related news, Director Robert A. Nerbonne purchased 465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $108.94 per share, for a total transaction of $50,657.10. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $139,661.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MIDD. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC increased its position in Middleby by 2,750.0% in the fourth quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC now owns 2,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 2,750 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Middleby by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 148,874 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,305,000 after buying an additional 13,354 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in Middleby in the fourth quarter worth $154,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Middleby in the 4th quarter worth about $49,617,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Middleby in the 4th quarter worth about $115,000. Institutional investors own 94.56% of the company’s stock.

Middleby Company Profile

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers foodservice equipment for quick and full-service restaurants, convenience stores, retail outlets, hotels, and other institutions.

Recommended Story: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for Middleby Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Middleby and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.