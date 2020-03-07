SCHNEIDER ELEC /ADR (OTCMKTS:SBGSY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of SCHNEIDER ELEC /ADR (OTCMKTS:SBGSY) in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for SCHNEIDER ELEC /ADR’s FY2020 earnings at $1.23 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.31 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.38 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on SBGSY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SCHNEIDER ELEC /ADR from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley upgraded SCHNEIDER ELEC /ADR from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $23.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS SBGSY opened at $21.23 on Tuesday. SCHNEIDER ELEC /ADR has a 12-month low of $15.07 and a 12-month high of $22.59. The stock has a market cap of $62.94 billion, a PE ratio of 17.99 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.76 and a 200 day moving average of $19.11.

Schneider Electric SE provides energy management and automation solutions worldwide. It operates through four businesses: Low Voltage, Medium Voltage, Secure Power, and Industrial Automation. The Low Voltage business provides low voltage power and building automation products and solutions that address the needs of various end markets from buildings to industries and infrastructure to data centers.

