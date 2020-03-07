SandRidge Permian Trust (NYSE:PER) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of SandRidge Permian Trust (NYSE:PER) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of NYSE PER opened at $0.85 on Tuesday. SandRidge Permian Trust has a 12-month low of $0.80 and a 12-month high of $2.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.88 million, a PE ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.06.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 37.65%. This is an increase from SandRidge Permian Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in SandRidge Permian Trust stock. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of SandRidge Permian Trust (NYSE:PER) by 833.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,144 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,700 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 0.06% of SandRidge Permian Trust worth $27,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 1.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SandRidge Permian Trust

SandRidge Permian Trust holds royalty interests in specified oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin located in Andrews County, Texas. It has proved developed reserves of approximately 0.3 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Houston, Texas.

