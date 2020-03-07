Saia Inc Forecasted to Earn Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.77 Per Share (NASDAQ:SAIA)

Saia Inc (NASDAQ:SAIA) – Analysts at KeyCorp dropped their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for Saia in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 3rd. KeyCorp analyst T. Fowler now expects that the transportation company will post earnings of $0.77 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.90. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Saia’s Q2 2020 earnings at $1.24 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.34 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.15 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $5.50 EPS.

Get Saia alerts:

SAIA has been the subject of a number of other reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Saia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Saia from $70.00 to $69.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Saia from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Stephens downgraded shares of Saia from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Saia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Saia has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.64.

SAIA stock opened at $79.26 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Saia has a one year low of $56.35 and a one year high of $107.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 18.39 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $93.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.05.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.04). Saia had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The company had revenue of $443.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $434.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, CEO Richard D. Odell sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.03, for a total transaction of $1,152,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,918,600.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Saia by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,804,901 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $246,064,000 after buying an additional 38,831 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Saia by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,621,676 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $151,010,000 after buying an additional 26,723 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Saia by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 955,767 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $89,001,000 after acquiring an additional 21,115 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its stake in Saia by 12,487.7% in the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 406,206 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,826,000 after acquiring an additional 402,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Saia by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 357,043 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,247,000 after acquiring an additional 8,786 shares during the last quarter.

Saia Company Profile

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

Read More: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Saia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.