Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) Stock Price Up 5.2% Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Ryerson Holding Corp (NYSE:RYI)’s share price rose 5.2% on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $9.94 and last traded at $8.73, approximately 308,678 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 141% from the average daily volume of 128,002 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.30.

The basic materials company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.20. Ryerson had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 52.91%. The business had revenue of $962.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $987.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Get Ryerson alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on RYI. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ryerson from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ryerson from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Ryerson by 49.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 317,569 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,756,000 after purchasing an additional 105,538 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC raised its holdings in Ryerson by 188.4% in the fourth quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 156,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,856,000 after purchasing an additional 102,500 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Ryerson in the fourth quarter worth $1,067,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of Ryerson by 105.0% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 114,601 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $978,000 after acquiring an additional 58,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New bought a new position in shares of Ryerson in the 4th quarter worth about $545,000. 92.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.69 and its 200-day moving average is $9.58. The company has a market capitalization of $329.82 million, a P/E ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 2.12.

Ryerson Company Profile (NYSE:RYI)

Ryerson Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, processes and distributes industrial metals in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and China. The company offers a line of products in stainless steel, aluminum, carbon steel, and alloy steels, as well as nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms, including coils, sheets, rounds, hexagons, square and flat bars, plates, structurals, and tubing.

Further Reading: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for Ryerson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryerson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.