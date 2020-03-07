RTL Group (EBR:RTL) Earns Neutral Rating from UBS Group

UBS Group restated their neutral rating on shares of RTL Group (EBR:RTL) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Warburg Research set a €47.00 ($54.65) target price on RTL Group and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. DZ Bank reissued a neutral rating on shares of RTL Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €45.50 ($52.91) price objective on RTL Group and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Nord/LB set a €45.00 ($52.33) price objective on RTL Group and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Barclays set a €47.50 ($55.23) price objective on RTL Group and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €50.08 ($58.23).

RTL Group has a one year low of €59.84 ($69.58) and a one year high of €76.02 ($88.40).

RTL Group SA operates television (TV) channels and radio stations worldwide. It operates in six segments: Mediengruppe RTL Deutschland, Groupe M6, Fremantle, RTL Nederland, RTL Belgium, and Others. The company's TV channels include RTL Television in Germany, M6 in France, RTL 4 in the Netherlands, and RTL-TVI in Belgium.

