RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) Expected to Earn Q4 2020 Earnings of $0.28 Per Share

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) – Research analysts at KeyCorp reduced their Q4 2020 earnings per share estimates for RPT Realty in a report released on Monday, March 2nd. KeyCorp analyst T. Thomas now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.28 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.29.

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.56. RPT Realty had a net margin of 39.09% and a return on equity of 12.65%. The business had revenue of $58.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.46 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Compass Point upgraded shares of RPT Realty from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.50 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of RPT Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of RPT Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised RPT Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st.

NYSE:RPT opened at $13.00 on Thursday. RPT Realty has a fifty-two week low of $11.26 and a fifty-two week high of $15.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.96.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 19th. RPT Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.48%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RPT. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in RPT Realty in the fourth quarter worth about $17,797,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in RPT Realty by 329.5% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,491,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,440,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144,572 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in RPT Realty by 211.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 421,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,333,000 after acquiring an additional 286,100 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in RPT Realty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,271,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in RPT Realty by 90.5% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 241,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,637,000 after purchasing an additional 114,855 shares in the last quarter.

RPT Realty owns and operates a national portfolio of open-air shopping destinations principally located in top U.S. markets. The Company's locally-curated consumer experiences reflect the lifestyles of its diverse neighborhoods and match the modern expectations of its retail partners. The Company is a fully integrated and self-administered REIT publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol RPT.

