Royal Bank of Canada Trims BHP Group (LON:BHP) Target Price to GBX 1,800

BHP Group (LON:BHP) had its target price trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 1,900 ($24.99) to GBX 1,800 ($23.68) in a research report released on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on BHP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of BHP Group from GBX 1,860 ($24.47) to GBX 1,890 ($24.86) and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Citigroup reissued a neutral rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. HSBC decreased their target price on shares of BHP Group from GBX 1,820 ($23.94) to GBX 1,780 ($23.41) and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Societe Generale increased their price objective on BHP Group from GBX 1,900 ($24.99) to GBX 1,980 ($26.05) and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. BHP Group currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 1,805.77 ($23.75).

Get BHP Group alerts:

BHP stock opened at GBX 1,332.20 ($17.52) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $28.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.18. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,666.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,715.01. BHP Group has a one year low of GBX 18.17 ($0.24) and a one year high of GBX 2,078.50 ($27.34). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.94, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.62.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 5th will be given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. BHP Group’s payout ratio is currently 0.44%.

In related news, insider Susan Kilsby acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,696 ($22.31) per share, with a total value of £67,840 ($89,239.67).

About BHP Group

BHP Group discovers, acquires, develops, and markets natural resources worldwide. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, and iron ores, as well as metallurgical and energy coal.

Further Reading: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.