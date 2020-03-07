Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates “Top pick” Rating for Clinigen Group (LON:CLIN)

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their top pick rating on shares of Clinigen Group (LON:CLIN) in a report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Liberum Capital upgraded shares of Clinigen Group to a hold rating and set a GBX 790 ($10.39) price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating on shares of Clinigen Group in a research note on Monday, February 24th.

Shares of CLIN opened at GBX 664 ($8.73) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.15. The company has a market capitalization of $882.12 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 891.77 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 880.72. Clinigen Group has a 12 month low of GBX 726 ($9.55) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,069 ($14.06).

Clinigen Group (LON:CLIN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported GBX 30.80 ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of GBX 31 ($0.41) by GBX (0.20) ($0.00). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Clinigen Group will post 2577.5976069 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 19th will be issued a GBX 2.15 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 19th. Clinigen Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.67%.

Clinigen Group Company Profile

Clinigen Group plc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical and services company. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Medicines, Unlicensed Medicines, and Clinical Trial Services. The Commercial Medicines segment acquires and licenses commercial medicines and then revitalises them, as well as provides access to licensed and branded generic medicines in the Africa and Asia Pacific region.

