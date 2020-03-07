Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for RSA Insurance Group (LON:RSA)

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their outperform rating on shares of RSA Insurance Group (LON:RSA) in a research report released on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. They currently have a GBX 700 ($9.21) price target on the insurance provider’s stock, up from their previous price target of GBX 675 ($8.88).

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of RSA Insurance Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on RSA Insurance Group from GBX 641 ($8.43) to GBX 620 ($8.16) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and set a GBX 600 ($7.89) price objective on shares of RSA Insurance Group in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on RSA Insurance Group from GBX 605 ($7.96) to GBX 590 ($7.76) and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded RSA Insurance Group to an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. RSA Insurance Group presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 614.73 ($8.09).

LON:RSA opened at GBX 499.50 ($6.57) on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 552.52 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 542.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.47. RSA Insurance Group has a twelve month low of GBX 497.20 ($6.54) and a twelve month high of GBX 736.84 ($9.69).

RSA Insurance Group (LON:RSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The insurance provider reported GBX 39.40 ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of GBX 40.70 ($0.54) by GBX (1.30) (($0.02)). On average, analysts anticipate that RSA Insurance Group will post 4912.2196488 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of GBX 15.60 ($0.21) per share. This is a positive change from RSA Insurance Group’s previous dividend of $7.50. This represents a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. RSA Insurance Group’s payout ratio is currently 0.59%.

In related news, insider Sonia Baxendale acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 671 ($8.83) per share, with a total value of £13,420 ($17,653.25).

RSA Insurance Group Company Profile

RSA Insurance Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial general insurance products. It operates through Scandinavia, Canada, and UK & International segments. The company offers a range of personal insurance products, including home, car, pet, and travel insurance products directly to its customers, as well as through brokers and agents.

