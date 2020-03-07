Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for Quilter (LON:QLT)

Royal Bank of Canada restated their outperform rating on shares of Quilter (LON:QLT) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Quilter from GBX 190 ($2.50) to GBX 195 ($2.57) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Quilter in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Quilter in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Quilter has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 176.67 ($2.32).

Get Quilter alerts:

QLT stock opened at GBX 139.75 ($1.84) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.66 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.25. Quilter has a twelve month low of GBX 121.78 ($1.60) and a twelve month high of GBX 178.95 ($2.35). The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.48. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 164.01 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 148.55.

In other Quilter news, insider Paul Feeney sold 45,045 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 161 ($2.12), for a total transaction of £72,522.45 ($95,399.17).

About Quilter

Quilter plc provides advice-led investment solutions and investment platforms in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Advice and Wealth Management, and Wealth Platforms. The Advice and Wealth Management segment offers face-to-face financial advice services; mortgage and financial planning advice, and financial solutions for individuals and businesses; multi-asset investment solutions for its customers' accumulation and decumulation needs; and discretionary and advisory wealth management services to private investors and corporate pension funds, trusts, and charities.

See Also: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Quilter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quilter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.