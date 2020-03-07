Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for Diageo (LON:DGE)

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Diageo (LON:DGE) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Diageo in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. They issued a buy rating and a GBX 3,600 ($47.36) target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 3,100 ($40.78) target price on shares of Diageo and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Diageo from GBX 3,580 ($47.09) to GBX 3,390 ($44.59) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 3,480 ($45.78) target price (down from GBX 3,750 ($49.33)) on shares of Diageo in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Diageo presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 3,314 ($43.59).

Shares of DGE stock opened at GBX 2,740 ($36.04) on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 3,081.48 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 3,190.82. Diageo has a 52 week low of GBX 2,887 ($37.98) and a 52 week high of GBX 3,633.50 ($47.80). The firm has a market capitalization of $64.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.22.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 27th will be given a dividend of GBX 27.41 ($0.36) per share. This represents a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.55%.

In other Diageo news, insider Javier Ferrán purchased 271 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 3,051 ($40.13) per share, with a total value of £8,268.21 ($10,876.36). Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 534 shares of company stock valued at $1,680,500.

