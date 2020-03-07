Royal Bank of Canada Raises Polymetal International (LON:POLY) Price Target to GBX 1,450

Polymetal International (LON:POLY) had its target price hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 1,400 ($18.42) to GBX 1,450 ($19.07) in a report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the mining company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Polymetal International in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Citigroup upped their price target on Polymetal International from GBX 1,060 ($13.94) to GBX 1,600 ($21.05) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,350 ($17.76) target price (down previously from GBX 1,400 ($18.42)) on shares of Polymetal International in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Polymetal International from GBX 1,150 ($15.13) to GBX 1,120 ($14.73) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Polymetal International currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 1,351.43 ($17.78).

POLY opened at GBX 1,298 ($17.07) on Tuesday. Polymetal International has a one year low of GBX 763.80 ($10.05) and a one year high of GBX 1,350.50 ($17.77). The stock has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion and a PE ratio of 18.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,273.03 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,198.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.83, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 2.51.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This is a positive change from Polymetal International’s previous dividend of $0.20. This represents a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. Polymetal International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.45%.

About Polymetal International

Polymetal International plc operates as a precious metals mining company in Russia, Kazakhstan, East Asia, and Europe. The company operates in four segments: Magadan, Ural, Khabarovsk, and Kazakhstan. It is involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, reclamation, and other related activities of gold, silver, copper, zinc, and platinum group metals.

