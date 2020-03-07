Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) Trading Down 7.2% Following Analyst Downgrade

Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) dropped 7.2% during trading on Thursday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $130.00 to $128.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Ross Stores traded as low as $100.70 and last traded at $101.69, approximately 3,136,787 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 59% from the average daily volume of 1,971,854 shares. The stock had previously closed at $109.56.

ROST has been the subject of several other reports. Nomura initiated coverage on Ross Stores in a report on Thursday, November 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $124.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Ross Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.13.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ING Groep NV lifted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 24,812 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,889,000 after purchasing an additional 2,053 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Ross Stores by 4,663.7% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 231,754 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $25,458,000 after buying an additional 226,889 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its position in Ross Stores by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,091 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Ross Stores by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 36,896 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $4,295,000 after buying an additional 2,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ross Stores in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $388,000. 85.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $116.72 and a 200-day moving average of $112.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.79 billion, a PE ratio of 22.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.71.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The apparel retailer reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.02. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 50.11% and a net margin of 10.36%. The business had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. Ross Stores’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. This is an increase from Ross Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.27%.

Ross Stores Company Profile (NASDAQ:ROST)

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

