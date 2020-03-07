Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine (VTX:ROG) PT Set at CHF 360 by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley set a CHF 360 target price on Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine (VTX:ROG) in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the healthcare company’s stock.

ROG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 350 target price on shares of Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 400 price target on Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Bank of America set a CHF 360 price target on Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 370 price target on Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 375 price target on Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of CHF 336.42.

Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine has a one year low of CHF 214.30 and a one year high of CHF 273.

