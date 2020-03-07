Robert W. Baird Boosts Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Price Target to $120.00

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) had its target price upped by Robert W. Baird from $85.00 to $120.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $103.00 to $87.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 6th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a hold rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Friday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They set a buy rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Zoom Video Communications from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Zoom Video Communications presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $94.63.

Shares of Zoom Video Communications stock opened at $114.32 on Tuesday. Zoom Video Communications has a one year low of $59.94 and a one year high of $129.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,429.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 3.21.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.16. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 3.40% and a net margin of 3.73%. The business had revenue of $188.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.88 million. Zoom Video Communications’s revenue was up 77.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Aparna Bawa sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $585,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Janine Pelosi sold 13,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.24, for a total value of $825,029.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 300,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,997,169.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 504,596 shares of company stock valued at $43,075,680 in the last quarter.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $957,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 68.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 44,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,416,000 after acquiring an additional 18,252 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $332,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.63% of the company’s stock.

About Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform that delivers changes how people interact primarily in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It connects people through frictionless video, voice, chat, and content sharing. The company's cloud-native platform enables face-to-face video experiences and connects users across various devices and locations in a single meeting.

