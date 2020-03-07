RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL) Rating Reiterated by B. Riley

RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at B. Riley in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $9.00 price target on the electronics maker’s stock. B. Riley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 50.00% from the company’s previous close.

Shares of RFIL stock opened at $6.00 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $60.86 million, a P/E ratio of 16.22 and a beta of 0.31. RF Industries has a 12 month low of $5.25 and a 12 month high of $8.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.63.

RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The electronics maker reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.08. The firm had revenue of $15.54 million during the quarter. RF Industries had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 6.36%. On average, equities analysts expect that RF Industries will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

In other RF Industries news, Director Howard F. Hill sold 28,879 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.03, for a total transaction of $174,140.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 256,370 shares in the company, valued at $1,545,911.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Mark Turfler sold 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.41, for a total transaction of $30,768.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,992.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 43,879 shares of company stock valued at $269,474 over the last ninety days. 8.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of RF Industries by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 746,700 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,048,000 after buying an additional 25,978 shares during the period. THB Asset Management raised its stake in shares of RF Industries by 35.5% in the fourth quarter. THB Asset Management now owns 259,767 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,756,000 after acquiring an additional 68,107 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of RF Industries by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 54,810 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 1,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of RF Industries by 5.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 124,100 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $879,000 after acquiring an additional 6,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.34% of the company’s stock.

RF Industries Company Profile

RF Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets interconnect products and systems in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company's RF Connector and Cable Assembly division designs, manufactures, and distributes coaxial connectors and cable assemblies that are integrated with coaxial connectors.

