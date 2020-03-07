Revolve Group (RVLV) vs. Its Peers Head-To-Head Review

Revolve Group (NYSE: RVLV) is one of 26 public companies in the “Catalog & mail-order houses” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Revolve Group to similar companies based on the strength of its earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Revolve Group and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Revolve Group $600.99 million $35.67 million 22.56 Revolve Group Competitors $15.42 billion $472.05 million 19.94

Revolve Group’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Revolve Group. Revolve Group is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Revolve Group and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Revolve Group N/A N/A N/A Revolve Group Competitors -10.74% -19.15% -7.06%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Revolve Group and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Revolve Group 0 6 8 0 2.57 Revolve Group Competitors 252 924 2632 90 2.66

Revolve Group currently has a consensus target price of $21.92, suggesting a potential upside of 56.66%. As a group, “Catalog & mail-order houses” companies have a potential upside of 26.79%. Given Revolve Group’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Revolve Group is more favorable than its peers.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

22.1% of Revolve Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.8% of shares of all “Catalog & mail-order houses” companies are held by institutional investors. 30.2% of shares of all “Catalog & mail-order houses” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Revolve Group peers beat Revolve Group on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

About Revolve Group

Revolve Group, Inc. operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands. It provides women's apparel, footwear, accessories, and beauty styles under a range of established and emerging brands, as well as owned brands. Revolve Group, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Cerritos, California.

