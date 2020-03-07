Reviewing Cincinnati Bell (NYSE:CBB) and TELIA Co A B/ADR (NYSE:TLSNY)

Cincinnati Bell (NYSE:CBB) and TELIA Co A B/ADR (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) are both utilities companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Risk & Volatility

Get Cincinnati Bell alerts:

Cincinnati Bell has a beta of 1.31, meaning that its share price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TELIA Co A B/ADR has a beta of 0.34, meaning that its share price is 66% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Cincinnati Bell and TELIA Co A B/ADR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cincinnati Bell -4.33% N/A -1.86% TELIA Co A B/ADR 5.46% 7.96% 3.02%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Cincinnati Bell and TELIA Co A B/ADR’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cincinnati Bell $1.54 billion 0.52 -$66.60 million ($1.13) -14.06 TELIA Co A B/ADR $9.62 billion 1.79 $365.90 million $0.50 16.46

TELIA Co A B/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than Cincinnati Bell. Cincinnati Bell is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than TELIA Co A B/ADR, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

98.0% of Cincinnati Bell shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of TELIA Co A B/ADR shares are held by institutional investors. 2.4% of Cincinnati Bell shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Cincinnati Bell and TELIA Co A B/ADR, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cincinnati Bell 1 4 0 0 1.80 TELIA Co A B/ADR 0 1 0 0 2.00

Cincinnati Bell presently has a consensus price target of $10.50, suggesting a potential downside of 33.92%. Given Cincinnati Bell’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Cincinnati Bell is more favorable than TELIA Co A B/ADR.

Summary

TELIA Co A B/ADR beats Cincinnati Bell on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cincinnati Bell

Cincinnati Bell Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides diversified telecommunications and technology services to residential and business customers in the United States. It operates in two segments, Entertainment and Communications, and IT Services and Hardware. The Entertainment and Communications segment offers data services, including high-speed Internet access, data transport, and interconnection services, as well as metro-Ethernet products; and voice local services, as well as long distance, digital trunking, switched access, and other value-added services, such as caller identification, voicemail, call waiting, and call return. This segment also provides video services comprising entertainment channels, including digital music, local, movie, and sports programming with high-definition (HD) channels, parental controls, HD DVR, and video on-demand. In addition, this segment undertakes wiring projects for business customers; and offers advertising, directory assistance, maintenance, and information services. The IT Services and Hardware segment provides consulting services consisting of IT staffing and project-based engagements, including engineering and installation of voice, connectivity and IT technologies, development of digital application solutions, and staff augmentation; and hosted solutions comprising converged IP communications platforms of data, voice, video, and mobility applications. This segment also offers cloud services, such as virtual data center, storage, and backup services; and monitoring and managing technology environments and applications, as well as sells, architects, and installs telecommunications and IT infrastructure equipment. The company was founded in 1873 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio.

About TELIA Co A B/ADR

Telia Company AB (publ) provides communication services in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, Lithuania, and Estonia. The company offers mobile, broadband, television, and fixed-line services to businesses, individuals, families, and communities. It also provides contact center, Internet of Things (IoT), hosting, managed Wi-Fi, and cloud and security services; data center and infrastructure services; IP-network solutions and system integration services; and financing solutions. In addition, the company owns and operates fiber backbones. The company markets its products and services under the Telia, Halebop, OneCall, MyCall, Phonero, Get, TDC, Call me, DLG Tele, Diil, Lmt, Amigo, Ezys, and Moldcell brands. It has 16.8 million mobile subscriptions, 1.9 million fixed voice subscriptions, 2.9 million broadband subscriptions, 2.4 million TV subscriptions, 2.1 million IoT subscriptions. The company was formerly known as TeliaSonera AB (publ) and changed its name to Telia Company AB (publ) in April 2016. Telia Company AB (publ) was founded in 1853 and is headquartered in Solna, Sweden.

Receive News & Ratings for Cincinnati Bell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cincinnati Bell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.